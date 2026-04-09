A public hearing was held on Monday to determine the appeal filed by Mary Gail Wildman regarding the Hattiesburg Historic Conservation Commission’s decision to deny Wildman’s request for roof material modifications at 421 South 22nd Avenue. It was determined that the issue stemmed from miscommunications between Wildman and her contractor, who assured her that he was following the proper channels.

Wildman told the council during the hearing that her homeowner’s insurance required her to replace the roof, so she hired a contractor out of Louisiana who was also licensed to work in Mississippi. While the contractor did pull the building permit, he did not file for a certificate of appropriateness (COA) as is required for such work in a historic district.

“This all started when my insurance company gave me 30 days to have the house painted and roof replaced,” said Wildman. “I was two days late and they dropped me. The roofing company did do a good job and cleaned up after themselves completely. I love my roof.”

Page 38 of the Historic Conservation Commission’s design guidelines does establish that roof materials should be replaced with similar if not the same materials. Wildman’s roof was previously shingled but was replaced with a metal roof.

The council inquired with code enforcement how they could hold the contractor and not the homeowner accountable for the mistake, and Wiley Quinn with Urban Development assured the council that the contractor had been issued three citations by the code enforcement department as well as a report filed with the State’s contactor board. The council unanimously voted to instead approve Wildman’s request.

Additional business conducted at the city council meetings is as follows:

-Adoption of a resolution directing the settlement of a case between the city and ARC-1, LLC in the Special Court of Eminent Domain

-Approval of a professional services agreement with Shows, Dearman and Waits, Inc. for engineering services related to SRLF-Katie-John-Dabbs, Hattiesburg High PH II and East Jerusalem PH I and III projects

-Approval of a professional services agreement between the city and Shows, Dearman and Waits, Inc. for engineering services related to the Tipton Street Phase I lighting project

-Approval of a professional service agreement with Doleac Electric to provide generator maintenance for the city

-Approval of a change order with MitchCo Construction, Inc. for Fire Station #2 project with a contract increase of $2,085

-Approval of the renewal of an annual maintenance agreement with Business Information Systems, Inc. for the digital recording system in the city council chambers for $1,051.25

-Approval of an agreement between the city and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association (DHA) to provide operational support for the DHA’s partnered events

-Acknowledgement of receipt of closing documents for the city-wide water meter replacement project and approval of a supplemental agreement with Hudson Construction, Inc. to record the project as underrun and reducing the contract amount by $138,949.42 for a final payout of $7,513,733.60

-Ratification of a sub-grant agreement between the city and the Mississippi Department of Health for the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Domestic Violence Program