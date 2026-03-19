Kicking off Hattiesburg’s participation in the statewide celebration of America 250 Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg will present “Swingin’ the Stars and Stripes: An All-American Night of Jazz, Soul, and Patriotism” on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 5:30–7 p.m. on the Craig Wiseman Stage in Midtown Green Park.

The free outdoor concert will feature the Southern Miss Jazz Studio Orchestra and is presented in partnership with Visit Hattiesburg and FestivalSouth as part of Hattiesburg’s participation in the America 250 Mississippi celebration. The park will open at 4:30 p.m., allowing guests to arrive early, spread out lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy Midtown Green Park before the music begins.

The concert will feature guest vocalists Katrina Cox, a Southern Miss music alumna and faculty member at William Carey University, and Doug Breau, vocalist with the Mobile Big Band Society.

This family-friendly event celebrates American music with patriotic favorites and lively jazz arrangements performed by the expanded Jazz Studio Orchestra, which includes both traditional big band instrumentation and strings.

“This is musical fun for the whole family in beautiful Midtown Green Park,” said Larry Panella, director of the Jazz Studies Program at The University of Southern Mississippi. “We’ve got some unique treatments of traditional favorites, and we don’t often get the opportunity to perform with strings or with vocalists, so it’s something we look forward

to when it happens.” The program will include jazz interpretations of patriotic classics, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, arranged for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra by trombonist Wycliffe Gordon. The ensemble will also perform an “Armed Forces Medley,” arranged by Southern Miss alumnus and U.S. Air Force veteran Bill

Murphy, honoring the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States military.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this concert gives us a chance to reflect on the traditions that shape our country and celebrate the people and places that keep those traditions alive,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Music has always had the power to bring people together across backgrounds and generations, and that spirit of diversity and unity is something we value deeply in Hattiesburg. We encourage our residents to come out to Midtown Green Park and celebrate with us.”

Adding a special artistic element to the celebration, Hattiesburg artist Aubri Sparkman has created an original commemorative painting honoring Hattiesburg’s participation in the America 250 Mississippi celebration. The original artwork will be on display during the concert, and the first 500 guests will receive a printed commemorative keepsake inspired by the piece.

“We are proud to partner on this signature event celebrating our country’s 250th birthday and the music that brings people together,” said Marlo Dorsey, CEO of Visit Hattiesburg. “Collaborating with Hattiesburg artist Aubri Sparkman on a commemorative piece for this milestone year made the celebration even more special. It’s always a pleasure to work alongside the talented musicians connected to our local universities who help make events like this possible.”

This official America250 project was made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, through support from the State of Mississippi. Community members of all ages are invited to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy this free evening of music as Hattiesburg joins communities across the state in celebrating America 250 Mississippi. Hotdogs, popcorn, and beverages will also be available for purchase during the event.

For more information on this event and other America 250 Mississippi celebrations, visit www.hattiesburgms.com or www.america250.ms.