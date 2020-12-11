Southern Miss interim coach Tim Billings let out a big sigh of relief at the start of his final press conference after the Golden Eagles’ finished rollercoaster season ended on Thursday night with an unlikely high note with a 45-31 win over Florida Atlantic.

“What can you say?” Billings said, “I am so proud of these men and of this coaching staff. It’s certainly a great way to leave this place. I have a soft spot in my heart for Southern Miss and always will hopefully that this is the start for next year with the new coaching staff. I expect to see them in the championship next year with the new coaching staff. But I expect to see them in the championship next year, and I’ll be cheering them all the way, of course, unless I’m coaching against them, but we’ll see.”

With the Will Hall era looming, the Golden Eagles clicked on all cylinders as the offense put up 292 rushing yards in a 500 yard tonight against an FAU squad that was sixth in total defense in the nation. It’s the first time since 2016 that Southern Miss rushed for over 300 yards in a game and the first time the Golden Eagles total over 500 yards of offense.

Frank Gore Jr., who surpassed 100 yards for the third time this season, all of which resulted in wins, rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

Another key in the Golden Eagles season finale performance was quarterback Trey Lowe, who threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns while finishing 13 of 19.

However, Southern Miss’ (3-7) crazy season was illustrated within the first 30 seconds of the game.

Gore fumbled on their first offensive play after the Southern Miss defense forced a three and out. On the next play, the Owls’ quarterback Nick Tronti threw a 20-yard touchdown to Brandon Robinson and gave FAU a 7-0 lead.

On Southern Miss’ second drive, Lowe threw an interception, but despite turning the ball over twice in five plays, the Golden Eagle defense forced another three and out. From that point on, the luck began to change as Gore made up for his folly with a 73-yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7.

Both teams traded field goals, but Lowe helped Southern Miss pull ahead with a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Eagles a 17-10 lead. FAU responded quickly with a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run by running back James Charles to tie the game again.

Lowe and the Golden Eagle run game, which accumulated 187 rushing yards in the first half, continued to find success in the final drive before halftime. Lowe finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tim Jones to give Southern Miss its first halftime lead since its North Texas win at 24-17. Billings credited Jones’ leadership for helping Lowe, and the wide receivers find better chemistry during practice.

“Tim Jones every day after practice took made (Lowe) and the other receivers stay after practice,” Billings said. “They threw every day, and you could see a difference tonight. They had a connection. Trey did a great job of handling everything, but I have to give Tim some kudos too with making them stay out there and work together.”

Jones finished the game with six receptions on 65 yards, which moved him to fourth-place all-time in the school’s career receptions list. For Jones, who said he was unsure of his decision to stay for one more year, has high confidence in the talent that returns to Southern Miss.

“At the beginning of the season, I was kind of looking at that reception record, but I had that injury that second game,” Jones said. “We’ll see what happens next year if I stay or come back.

“Everybody that is a part of this team right now sticking through everything we have been through shows a true family and brotherhood. Next year I think this team has a chance to win a championship.”

Lowe and the Golden Eagle offense continued to ride the momentum and scored on the opening drive of the second half. Lowe connected with Jason Brownlee for a 43-yard touchdown to extend the lead 31-17.

The Owls got back on the board, with Charles scoring again on 12-yard run. Yet momentum stayed in favor with Camron Harrell scoring on a 100-yard kickoff return to hold a 38-24 lead. It was the first touchdown kickoff return for Harrell since his freshman year of high school.

“I saw a little crease on the right,” Harrell said. “I noticed that they like to overload the side that I’m at, and so that was my plan all along. I bent it and hit the crease.”

FAU got on the board one last time with a scoop and score touchdown after Lowe threw a backward pass that was ruled a fumble.

Harrell believes that with the new coach looming that the Southern Miss team played at a high level and was a motivating factor.

“It kind of puts that good type of pressure on you,” Harrell said. “I believe the first impression is everything. I think that helped a lot of people step their game up and mentally prepare for not only the game but the future to come as well.”

The Golden Eagles put the game away midway in the fourth quarter, with a nine-play, 90-yard drive that ate up over five minutes of time. Running back Kevin Perkins finished the drive with his seventh touchdown of the season that came on a 3-yard run that sealed the win.

For many Southern Miss fans, the 3-7 COVID-19 season may not be the most memorable, if at all, for the best reasons, but for Billings, this past year will always stay with him.

“I learned a lot from these guys. I was really proud of them and very blessed to be here,” Billings said. “It’s a year that I will never forget and always remember. We took a team picture the other day in all of our ragtag practices jerseys in black, red and white. I said ‘That’s how I want it’ we looked like ‘The Bad News Bears, ’ which is kind of how this year has been. I’ve been doing this for 42 years, and I don’t have any of those pictures anywhere, but this one will be up in my office wherever I’m at. This is a group I will always remember.”