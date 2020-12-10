﻿Presbyterian Christian’s Cameron Chancellor decided to stay local and signed with the William Carey soccer program on Tuesday.

“I’m really excited,” Chancellor said. “The coaches at Carey have coached me for a while, and so I’m really excited to keep playing for them.”

Chancellor played for the Hattiesburg Futbol Club, where she played for William Carey head coach Danny Owens and assistant coach Danny Weir.

“She is a very athletic player and an excellent defender,” Owens said. “I think having me as a coach and my assistant at the coaching club, and we taught her how to defend and how we like to play the game. I think Cameron fits that mold and that model of what we like in a player. We are definitely excited to have her.”

Owens believes that Chancellor will have an easier transition playing on the college level since she is familiar with their coaching style.

“It helps with the transition because there won’t be a huge learning curve in terms of how we play,” Owens said. “It’s just little things like the speed of play and the fitness. Some of those things are what she will have to worry about because she’ll know what we are looking for at William Carey.”

According to PCS coach Gemma Lynch, she believes Chancellor, who signed as a defender, will fit perfectly at William Carey.

“I think she is going to fit fantastic,” Lynch said. “I played at Carey. I played with the same coach. I know what he is looking for, and I know what type of players he brings in.

“We got Cameron four years ago, and straight away, she made a massive impact. She’s just a really big team player. The girls love her. She’s got just a great attitude. She’s a solid player. When she came in, she started at right-back, and then she quickly got a spot at center back, and she has been a rock back there. Every coach in the conference talks about her. I’m just so proud that she is going to go to Carey to play.”

For Chancellor, she credits Lynch with helping her grow as a soccer player and is excited to continue to play for Owens.

“I’ve had so much fun playing soccer at PCS,” Chancellor said. “Coach Gemma has been one of the biggest helps to getting me here. I really appreciate her.

“Playing soccer at Carey was my first choice because it had Coach Danny and Coach Ryan, and I have been with them for so long. They are some of my favorite people to be around, and I just wanted to stay with them.”