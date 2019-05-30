Boy Scout works to hold flag retirement drive in Petal

When it came time for Petal High School student Anson Chennault to complete his Eagle Scout Service Project to rise to that rank in the Boy Scouts of America, he had his pick of any number of endeavors: planting trees, planning a blood drive or upgrading hiking trails, for example.

After giving it some thought, he decided to use his project as an opportunity to educate the public on a subject that many people may not be aware of – how to properly dispose of used or worn American flags.

Per rules of the project which state a scout must seek approval from the project’s beneficiary, Chennault recently approached the Petal Board of Aldermen for permission to stage a Flag Retirement Drive in the city.

“Lots of people don’t know what to do with their old or faded flags, so they just stick them in the closets and they gather dust,” said Chennault, who serves as Senior Patrol Leader of BSA Troop 125. “So I wish to give the community the opportunity to retire the flag with the dignity and respect that the symbol of our nation deserves.”

To that end, Chennault is working to get permission from Walmart in Petal to hold the flag drive there at an upcoming date in September. During the drive, residents will be able to bring in any American flags they wish to have properly retired. Participants who drop off a flag during the drive also will have the chance to enter a free raffle to win a new flag.

To help get the word out, Chennault has made up several flyers that he plans to distribute door-to-door with the help of his troop and other friends, and also will use social media and public bulletins to promote the event.

“So the plan for the project is that I’ll publicize the drive about two weeks before it takes place,” Chennault said. “Then (after the drive) I’ll get BSA Troop 125 to retire the flags with a proper ceremony.”

Alderman at Large William King, a retired Colonel who served a deployment in the 155th Heavy Brigade Combat Team during Operation Iraqi Freedom 9.2, said there are three ways to properly dispose of an American flag: accurately folding it and then burning it, burying it in a box or by donating it to a flag drive such as Chennault’s.

“I think what you’re doing is educating a lot of people – not only us, but others in your troop on the proper disposal (of the flags),” King told Chennault. “I think that’s a very good idea, and I like your proposal.”

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer, who gave permission for the drive on behalf of the city, told Chennault that if his proposed location of Walmart were to not come to fruition for any reason, the city would look for other options to host the drive.

“You just don’t find young people wanting to get involved like this,” Stringer said. “If for some reason Walmart had a problem, we’ve got Relay Park over here that you could do.”