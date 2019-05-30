ADP uses trade show to attract retail to Hattiesburg area

The Greater Hattiesburg area, which consists of Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties, boasts a population of approximately 150,000 and more than $3.3 billion in annual retail sales – numbers that seemingly increase by the day.

In an effort to get that area – also known as the Hattiesburg Metropolitan Statistical Area – in front of as many retailers as possible, members of the Area Development Partnership attended the annual International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon show in Las Vegas, Nevada, a trade show featuring more than 30,000 individuals looking for the next deal-making opportunity. And although no one specific retailer or company at this year’s show was a lock to come to Greater Hattiesburg – at least not just yet – ADP officials are excited to have the chance to pitch the area to potential investors.

“Every retailer known to man is out there,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president for Economic Development at the ADP. “(It’s from) the everyday restaurants and retailers that we all know to the shopping centers of the world, and it of course includes grocers.

“For most of us, the local retail opportunities available are a major factor in quality of life, and therefore we work hard to help strengthen existing retailers in the community, as well as recruit new retailers to the market to further enhance the economy. As with everything we do, if it helps people land a job, find a better job, or retain a great job, we want to help in every way we can.”

Jackson said one of his main goals while at the show this month was to catch the eye of any retailer that’s not currently in the Hattiesburg area and convince them to give the Hub City a try.

“Basically, if it’s somebody that’s missing from this market, and is interested in being in a vibrant, retail economy like Hattiesburg, with $3.3 billion in annual retail sales, then the show is the perfect opportunity to get in front of those people,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who it is; as long as it’s a reputable brand, it’s somebody we want to get in front of and tell them about the Hattiesburg market.

“And then we help them work through the real estate process, whether they want to be in downtown Hattiesburg, west Hattiesburg, midtown, Petal, Purvis, or Sumrall. We cover the gamut with them – anywhere they might be interested in investing, we help them walk through that process.”

Jackson said one of his main takeaways from his most recent trip is that several retailers who previously did not have Hattiesburg on the radar are now expressing interest in the area.

“So we were able to get some meetings with some really good national brands that are considering making large investments in Hattiesburg,” he said. “I do believe that we’ll continue to see this retail economy thrive in future years, for sure.”

According to information from the ADP, the Hattiesburg economy has grown by over 22 percent in the last six years, and also consistently leads the state in job growth, which has led to a growing interest from retailers around the country.

“This retail economy is supported by the strong economic pillars created by our healthcare institutions, our universities and school systems, as well as the strong military presence created by Camp Shelby,” Jackson said. “These assets create a well-rounded economy with good jobs that lead to purchasing power for consumers to expend at local retailers.”