Police look into alleged inappropriate communications between Petal High employee and student

Officials from the Petal School District and Petal Police Department are conducting an investigation into alleged inappropriate communications between a now-former Petal High School employee and a student.

School district superintendent Matt Dillon said high school administrators were made aware this week of the communications between the employee and the student, which took place over social media. The investigation into the allegations was initiated immediately afterward.

The employee in question no longer works for the school district. Because the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, as well as a personnel matter, further details cannot be released.

“Our faculty/staff are held to a very high standard,” Dillon said in a statement issued Friday. “Any time inappropriate behaviors are suspected or reported, they are investigated fully and appropriate actions are taken. Our top priority continues to be the well-being of our students and staff.”

Students and parents are encouraged to report any suspected inappropriate behavior to district personnel through the district’s anonymous texting service at (601) 300-6336 or its anonymous suggestion box email at suggestion.box@petalschools.com.