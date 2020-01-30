Suspects in capital murder also involved in earlier shooting

The three individuals who were charged with capital murder in a recent shooting death on Corinne Street are believed to also have been involved in a separate shooting incident that injured a man near the same location earlier the same day.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said a 16-year-old male from Hattieburg, a 15-year-old female from Gulport, and 17-year-old Darrell Smith were involved in an incident that occurred at about 1 a.m. January 12 in the 1300 block of Corinne Street. Upon arriving at that scene, officers arrested 18-year-old Kendrick McDuffie of Hattiesburg and charged him with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Smith, along with the 16-year-old and the 15-year-old, all were arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards of Hattiesburg, who was fatally shot later that day. Each of those three suspects will be charged as adults.

Additional charges are pending at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.