Petal man arrested for crimes against child/children

A Petal man has been arrested and is facing charges on several counts of crimes regarding a child or children.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies on Sunday night arrested 21-year-old Dillan Martin and charged him with two counts of exploitation of a child, one count of sexually-oriented material: dissemination to a minor, and various misdemeanor warrants.

Martin was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility. No other information is available at this time.