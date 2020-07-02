Four charged with armed robbery in Hattiesburg

Four Hattiesburg residents have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that recently occurred at Plantation Place Apartments on Ellis Drive.

Willie Smith, 20, and Charles Stevenson, 24, both turned themselves in to Hattiesburg police and were each charged with one count of armed robbery. Twenty-seven-year-old Ceera Felts, also turned herself in to authorities and was charged with one count of accessory before the fact of armed robbery.

Arnell Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody at Plantation Place Apartments and charged with armed robbery, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

All four suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the individuals were charged in relation to an armed robbery incident that occurred at around 5 p.m. February 4 at Plantation Place, in the 100 block of Ellis Drive.