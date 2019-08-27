Thompson, Sims win in Forrest County; Aultman new Lamar chancery clerk

Voters in Forrest and Lamar counties didn't exactly show out in record numbers for Tuesday's primary runoff election, but it was enough to choose new candidates in several key positions, including a new Democratic candidate for Forrest County District 2 Supervisor, a Republican candidate for Forrest County Sheriff, and a new chancery clerk and two new supervisors in Lamar County.

Forrest County

In the race for District 2 Supervisor, challenger Sharon A. Thompson defeated long-term incumbent Charles Marsall, 535 votes to 383, to become the Democratic candidate for the supervisor's seat. Thompson will face Republican candidate Allen Rainey in the November general election. Marshall, who was first elected in 1996, had served more than 20 years in the position.

In the closely-contested race for Forrest County Sheriff, Charlie Sims won the Republican nomination over David Bassett, 6,088 votes to 5,891. Sims, 60, retired from as chief of police for the Hattiesburg Police Department in 2001 and has been Assistant Director of Public Safety at Forrest General Hospital since 2005.

He will face Independent candidates Kenny Johnson and Jerry Oswalt Sr. in the election, with the winner taking over for retiring Sheriff Billy McGee.

"The people of Forrest County came out today, we won this thing, they said they want change, and we're going to give them change," Sims said during a victory party at Fairley's Wings and More. "We're going to give them positive change, and it's going to be geared toward serving the people of Forrest County.

"They're going to get their sheriff's department back, and we're going to do great things for this county."

Of the approximately 47,000 registered voters in Forrest County, 13,003 cast a ballot in Tuesday's election.

"That's what I expected," Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks said. "There's normally a lower turnout in your primary, but it should jump back up for the general election."

Lamar County

In the race for Lamar County Chancery Clerk, Jamie Aultman defeated Phillip Carlisle, 6,038 votes to 4,673 with only 330 absentee ballots left to be counted. Carlisle, who has served eight years as Lamar County District 4 Supervisor, will vacate the seat at the end of this term as a result of his pursuit of the chancery clerk position.

Aultman, a Sumrall resident, serves as human resources manager at the Mississippi Department of Transportation. A graduate of Sumrall High School, he is a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and the Sumrall Lions Club. Aultman will run unopposed in the general election and will be sworn in as chancery clerk in January.

"I just want to thank the voters of Lamar County for trusting me with their vote, and I look forward to working for them for the next four years," Aultman said. "I think it's a well-staffed and well-organized chancery court."

Republican Mitch Brent will take over the District 4 seat from Carlisle, with 2,028 votes to challenger Tony E. Shifalo's 1,184 votes. With no opposition in the general election, Brent will be sworn in as the new supervisor in January.

Republican Terry Bass won the District 3 Supervisor seat over challenger Larry Bracey, 1,408 votes to 807. Bass will take over for current District 3 Supervisor Joe Bounds, who also serves as board president and is retiring at the end of this term.

In the race for District 87, which encompasses parts of Lamar and Forrest counties, Billy Andrews defeated Joseph “Bubba” Tubb, 2,214 votes to 2,083. Andrews will take over for former representative Chris Johnson, who is seeking a Senate seat.Marc A. Broome defeated Hunter Andrews, 5,490 votes to 4,588, to win the Lamar County Surveyor seat. In the race for District 3 Constable, Scooter Coker bested Lyn Thompson, 2,507 votes to 1,493. Broome and Coker will run unopposed in the general election.

Not counting absentee ballots, 11,064 of 33,856 registered voters cast a ballot in Lamar County, or 32.68 percent.