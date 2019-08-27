Hattiesburg man charged in hit-and-run death

A Hattiesburg man has been taken into custody for the recent hit-and-run incident on Broadway Drive that took the life of a pedestrian.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said police on Tuesday arrested 19-year-old Bernaldo Loftin and charged him with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Loftin is allegedly the driver who on Aug. 20 struck Angela Rigney, who was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Loftin did not stop after the incident.

He is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.