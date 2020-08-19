The Hattiesburg Little Free Art Center made its debut this week outside of the old Hattiesburg American building.

The Little Free Art Center, similar to the little free libraries that can be seen around town, provides a place where the community can pick up free crafting materials, courtesy of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Council, said the idea for the little free art center spawned from necessity.

"When the stay at home mandate started back in March, the art center was already trying to get classes going, and it just halted that," Gallaspy said. "I thought it was really important to continue doing that, especially since it was so new."

Gallaspy got with Abigail Lenz Allen, who runs smART space, and the two decided to start producing a virtual art class on Facebook live, with help from the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

"When we started, Abi and I, collectively we both have a whole lot of art supplies at home, and we were slowly bringing stuff up here, because I had already started a materials exchange in the facility," Gallaspy said.

"So we'd do these virtual classes, and we realized after a couple weeks of doing them, yes, we're instructing kids and parents how to do crafts at home, but how do we know if they have the materials to do them at home?"

Gallaspy and Allen then started putting together project packets and placing them in the little free libraries throughout town and publicizing them on Facebook.

"Like if we were doing art book binding that day, I would cut up pieces of paper with holes in them and some string, put in little instruction sheets and place them in the little free libraries so that kids could come pick them up at their leisure, " Gallaspy said.

Gallaspy said that speaking with her husband, Joel, helped hatch the idea for the little free art center.

"I came home one day and was talking with my husband and said, "Man I wish some of these little free libraries weren't broken, and wish we could monitor them better,"" Gallaspy said.

Joel suggested Emily get one for the Community Arts Center.

"He was working from home and just decided to build me one one day, so the one out there, he built, “Gallaspy said. During the course of the summer, in my down time, I painted it and now we have a spot, when we're doing these online classes, we can place projects in there for people to pick up at their leisure."