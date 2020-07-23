The Forrest County Board of Supervisors called an executive session at their July 20 meeting to discuss how to best implement the governor’s Executive Order 1507, which requires mandatory face masks in the county.

Discussions also included additional measures in response to an employee in the Hattiesburg Justice Court testing positive for COVID-19. Board President David Hogan said it was important for the board to make a strong attempt to promote compliance with both the executive order and additional measures.

“We believe that if people will follow the guidelines for the next four to six weeks, we can get a handle on this uptick in cases that we’ve seen here lately,” said Hogan. “We are strongly advising people to do everything they think they can to protect themselves and the people around them.”

In addition to encouragement for the general public to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, the board ordered county fire departments to go to all local businesses to inform them of their responsibilities under the executive order.

Any businesses refusing to comply will receive an official warning.

All businesses are required to follow the Mississippi State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines. Under the governor’s order, businesses must also meet the following requirements:

• Screen employees at the beginning of every shift for COVID symptoms, fever and possible exposure.

• Provide employees with face masks.

• Provide hand sanitizer to employees and customers at all entrances and exits, near bathrooms and at cash registers.

• Sanitize carts and baskets after each use and high-touch surfaces every two hours.

• Implement measures to maintain 6 feet of distance between customers at all times.

• Request customers to wear face masks while inside the business.

Public social gatherings are also limited to 10 people indoors or 20 people outdoors.

Additionally, the board voted to close all community centers and the multipurpose center until their next meeting on Aug. 3, when they will reevaluate public safety concerns.

The board did approve a public auction for Aug. 7-8. District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen raised concerns over the safety of holding the events. Hogan echoed his concerns, citing the packed crowd at the last auction, but he noted that the board could re-examine the situation at their next regular meeting.

Bowen also expressed frustration about the confusion surrounding COVID emergency funding from federal and state authorities. During a discussion about delayed Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for 12 recently constructed storm shelters, Bowen stated reservations about trusting this same organization with a timely response.

“Here we are facing the ramifications of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re sitting here having to decide do we make these expenditures in advance and count on the same agency to reimburse us that is having so many issues reimbursing us right now. It clouds my judgment on whether to go out and make expenditures on items that I think could help protect our citizens when that same agency is supposed to reimburse us.”

The agency announced last week that the funding application portal for federal CARES Act funds would launch on Aug. 3.

In addition to the funds controlled by the agency, the Mississippi Legislature allocated $70 million for direct assistance to county and city municipalities. Supervisors submitted a $1.3 million request for these funds to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s office.

The board, however, has not received word on the status of that request.

“I don’t know of one (CARES Act) check that has been written to help any governmental agency in the state of Mississippi,” said Hogan. “I’m very discouraged, and I don’t think we’re going to see anything any time soon by the track record that we have for these storm shelters.”

The board partnered with the South Mississippi Planning and Development District to help navigate the complicated red tape and to identify potential projects that would fall under the CARES Act or Federal Emergency Management Agency-qualified expenditures.

The planning and development district presented their first task order request at Monday’s meeting.

The proposed project would allow the district’s partnered FEMA experts to work directly with the county planning department on the preparation of a FEMA reimbursement request. The estimated cost is $50,000 of billable hours and materials.

Hogan emphasized that some of that cost would be reimbursed by various funding sources, but Bowen expressed doubt that the service was needed.

The task order was tabled until further deliberations between supervisors and the district.

At the meeting, Hattiesburg Justice Court Judge Robert Davis also thanked the board for their efforts to aide the health of court personnel and the public.