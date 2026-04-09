During Monday’s meeting of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, proclamations were issued declaring April as both Child Abuse Prevention month and Sexual Assault Awareness month. The supervisors were joined by Lauren Street with Kids’ Hub Child Advocacy Center for the Child Abuse Prevention proclamation, and the blue pinwheels to signify awareness adorned the council chambers.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment,” read the board’s president and District 5 representative, Terri Bell.

For the Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation, the board was joined by Dericka Killingsworth as well as representatives from Camp Shelby and other agencies working to bring awareness to the statistics of sexual assault.

The board also discussed the official closing of Sims Road in Forrest County, which will now require camera surveillance and patrols by the sheriff’s department after a pair of 300 lbs chains were stolen from the equipment already on site.

Jeremiah Branch with the Center at Forrest County, formerly known as the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center, also reminded the board and citizens of Forrest County that the South Mississippi Fair will return to the Center April 17-25.

The rest of the conversations held in the chambers centered around roadwork throughout the county before the board declared executive session to discuss pending litigation and employee matters.