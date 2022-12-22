Another football season is in the books for the Pine Belt area, which saw six teams make the playoffs this year. As usual, numerous area players earned All-State accolades, invitations to All-Star games, and numerous All-Region honors.

The Area’s Offensive MVP goes to Hattiesburg’s Malcolm Boykin. Boykin played various roles for the Tigers as he played running back, wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back, and kick returner. Boykin ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns as well as hauled in 469 yards and six touchdowns. The senior also had eight interceptions, 501 return yards and a kick return for a touchdown.

Earning the honor as Area’s Defensive MVP is Oak Grove’s PJ Woodland. The junior defensive back came up with seven interceptions and 38 tackles. Woodland also lined up at receiver as he recorded 32 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Oak Grove led the all-area team for the third year, which had 13 total selections, including Woodland. Quarterback AJ Maddox threw for 2,198 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 347 yards and a score. JQ Gray makes the team as an All-Area athlete after splitting time between receiver and running back. Gray recorded 893 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylen Aborom makes the team for a third straight year, the second as a wide receiver, after having 37 catches, 477 yards and six touchdowns. Defensive back Nehemiah Taylor recorded two interceptions while also having three return touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Damon Lee landed on the all-area team for the first time and was selected for the MS North/South All-Star game. Offensive linemen Glen Hartfield and Logan Walker both land on the all-area team for the first time.

On defense, linebacker TJ Harvey recorded 119 tackles, which led the area, 12 tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries. Defensive lineman Caleb Moore had 66 tackles, 15 TFLs, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Defensive lineman Drew Maddox had 64 tackles, eight TFLs and four sacks. Kicker Luke Stewart was 11-for-12 in field goals with a long of 51 yards and was 36-for-36 on extra point attempts. Punter Nekhi Cox averaged 44 yards per punt on 32 attempts, recorded a long of 73 yards, and had 13 punts inside the 20-yard line. Aborom, Stewart, Woodland, Harvey, Drew Maddox, Cox all earned All-State honors.

Hattiesburg had the second most selections as the Tigers had seven selections, which includes Boykin. Running back Dillon Brown led the area with 1,391 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Offensive linemen Elijah Baker and Alavian Hughes, both land on the team for the first time. Linebacker Tabias Hinton, who lands on the team for a third straight year, recorded 51 tackles, nine TFLs and six sacks. Defensive lineman Randarius McLaughlin had 48 tackles, three sacks and a safety. Defensive back Robert Reed recorded 27 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and forced a fumble. Baker, Hinton, Brown and Boykin earned All-State accolades.

Petal had four selections to the all-area team. Cayden Burger led the area with 800 receiving yards and hauled in 48 catches and seven touchdowns. Running back Ryan Poole recorded 859 rushing yards, and 180 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. On defense, defensive back Amari Butler had 18 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Defensive lineman Kelton Mickell had 43 tackles, 15 TFLs, three sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, which also earned him all-state honors.

Purvis had three players make the all-area team. Quarterback Joseph Parker threw for 1,342 yards, 17 touchdowns and ran for 136 yards. Running back Moses Cummings ran for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Mason Beverly hauled in 34 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. As a defensive back, Beverly also notably had three interceptions and 37 tackles.

FCAHS also had three players make the team, which includes Area Player of the Year Keeghan Rodgers. Offensive lineman Sam Davis, who earned all-region honors, makes the area team for the first time. Defensive back Hayden Grice recorded 77 tackles and three interceptions.

Sumrall had two players make the area team, with running back Trevor Daniels rushing for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. Linebacker Luke Maskew recorded 114 tackles, 14 TFLs, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Presbyterian Christian had three selections. Wide receiver Jaylen Anderson recorded 32 catches, 514 yards and six touchdowns and also three interceptions at defensive back. Damian McNair, who makes the all-area for a second straight year, makes it an all-area athlete. At running back, McNair had 566 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns, while at linebacker, he made 73 tackles. Defensive end Jalyn Spencer had 79 tackles and led the area with 22 TFLs and 11 sacks.

Lumberton lands three players on the all-area team, with Da’Byron Conerly landing on the area team for the section straight year as an athlete. At running back, Conerly ran for 635 yards and seven touchdowns as well as had 12 catches for 122 yards and two scores while on defense; Conerly also had 44 tackles. Quarterback Chase Toney threw for 14 touchdowns, 1370 yards and ran for three scores. Kalyjah Willis makes the team as a return after recording 785 return yards and three touchdowns, which earned him all-state accolades.

North Forrest has one player selected with linebacker Barry Martin. Martin had 90 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks, which earned him all-state honors.

Sacred Heart lands one player, with DJ Booth making the team as an area athlete. On offense, Booth ran for 602 yards and eight touchdowns, while on defense he recorded 34 tackles, five TFLs and a fumble recovery.

In addition, 39 players received honorable mention.

In total, the area had 20 selections to all-state teams.

Four players were also selected to play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star football game.

Five players were chosen to play in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2022 Bernard Blackwell All-Star football game. Oak Grove coach Drew Causey was chosen as the head for the South team.