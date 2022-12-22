Entering 2022, Forrest County Agricultural hadn’t experienced a win on the football field since the start 2020 season. Feeling the pain of every single one of those losses was running back Keeghan Rodgers.

As frustrating as it was for himself and his teammates, Rodgers’ faith never wavered.

“I had to keep pushing and keep trying,” Rodgers said. “I know what I can do, and I know that I have potential. I just tried to do what I can do. I just never gave up early, and it turned out to be good.”

The senior helped turn around FCAHS’ misfortune as he accumulated almost 2,000 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns. His effort helped the Aggies break their losing streak and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, earning him the honor of being named the 2022 Pine Belt Sports Player of the Year.

“He had a great season. I thought that when I first got here this year that he would have a chance to do this. He had all the tools. He worked hard, and I thought he performed like he was supposed to. I thought he would be our main go-to guy, and he was. We kind of got lucky with injuries. I don’t think he got banged up all year, and he touched it a lot. He’s a durable kid. He did the things that we asked him to do. He runs it well, and he can catch it. He’s just an all-around athlete.

“He’s not a real vocal guy, but he leads by example. He does his job and does it well. He’s been a pleasure to coach, and I would like to have one of those every year.”

Rodgers gave credit to Dolan for helping play a role in his success because of how straightforward he was as a coach.

“It kind of gave me a little bit of hope,” said Rodgers when he learned of Dolan returning. “When he came here, he wasn’t playing any games. He was real serious. He was strictly business.

“(His offense) was way different than the previous year, but he taught us how to do it. I got the ball a lot more, but I just had to adjust to it and execute it and do what I can.”

Breaking down Rodgers’ numbers, he ran for 1,641 yards and 22 touchdowns on 221 carries, which comes to an average of 149 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry. In addition, Rodgers led FCAHS in receiving yards as he hauled in 15 catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns, along with a passing touchdown. According to Dolan, Rodgers’ ability to take on such a workload is what made him exceptional.

“Some kids can just do it,” Dolan said. “It’s not always the makeup of the kid. It’s a lot to do with their heart. And I say he didn’t get hurt, but he was banged up and played with minor injuries. It’s just a mindset as far as doing it that much.

“It’s not like we surprised teams by giving him the ball. Everybody in the stadium knew he was fixing to get it. He was able to get us yards and was a big part of our offense. That was a big part of our team.”

Both Dolan and Rodgers knew something special was brewing during the Aggies’ season-opening 26-13 win over Seminary. On Rodgers’ last carry of the game, he ran two defenders and streaked down the sideline to score and cap off his 227-yard, three-touchdown performance.

“When I last touched the ball, I ran over a few people,” Rodgers said. “I just knew we were going to win some ball games this year. I was ready.”

That night was also special for Rodgers because it officially ended the Aggies’ losing streak, with the program not winning a game in over 700 days.

“Before that week, it was like 700 days since we last won a game,” Rodgers said. “Our first game, we told ourselves that we weren’t losing. When we came on that field, we were ready. We weren’t playing any games.

“Words can’t even explain it. I was just so happy and so excited. It was exciting and everything, but we couldn’t be excited with just that. It was just one win. We had to keep going, and that’s what we did.”

Rodgers and his team focused on reaching the playoffs, and the most critical game of the Aggies’ season came against Sumrall. FCAHS experienced two narrow losses to Lawrence County and Columbia, the 2021 state champions, along with a loss to powerhouse Poplarville. FCAHS had to win two more games in order to make the playoffs. At the time, Sumrall was 6-2 and 2-1 in region play and, on paper, was the favorite.

Rodgers scored four touchdowns and had 166 all-purpose yards in FCAHS’ dominant 40-7 win.

“Making it to the playoffs was our main goal,” Rodgers said. “It was kind of a team effort. I was proud of myself and my teammates.

“We told ourselves that we were not going home.”

Rodgers will now set his sight on playing college football. As of now, he holds an offer from Southwest Mississippi CC.

“It means a lot (to play in college),” Rodgers said. “It’s something I have dreamed of since I was a little kid. I was worried (it might not happen), but I kept playing and pushing. I never gave up.”

For Rodgers, this season was about putting FCAHS football back on the map, which is fair to argue since the Aggies reached the playoffs and had its first winning record in six years.

“We did do that,” Rodgers said. “I think we did, honestly.”