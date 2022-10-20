Oak Grove 25, Brandon 20

The Warriors upset No. 1 Brandon and win its fourth straight game to improve to 7-2 and 4-1 in region play. The win also ties Oak Grove for first place in Region 3-6A. The Warriors host Pearl next week.

Hattiesburg 35, Wayne County 6

The Tigers win their first straight to stay unbeaten region play as Hattiesburg moves to 5-4 and 5-0 in Region 3-5A.. Running back Dillon Brown scored twice while the Tigers also came up with a pick six and punt return for a touchdown. Hattiesburg now takes sole possession of first place in the region. If the Tigers win on the road against West Jones next week then they will clinch the region title.

Lumberton 46, Enterprise 8

The Panthers got back in the win column to move to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in region play. Lumberton hosts Salem next week.

Forrest County AHS 40, Sumrall 7

FCAHS snaps a three-game losing streak to improve to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in region play. Sumrall drops to 6-3 and 2-2 in region. The Aggies go on the road play Purvis while the Bobcats go on the road to face Poplarville.

Jackson Academy 20, PCS 16 OT

The Bobcats lose their third straight game and fall to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in district play. PCS hosts Jackson Prep to close out the regular season next week.

Lawrence County 33, Purvis 14

The Tornados drop their fourth straight game and fall to 4-6 overall and 0-5 in region play. Purvis host FCAHS to close out the regular season next week.

Meridian 24, Petal 17

The Panthers drop their fifth straight game and fall to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in region play.