FestivalSouth’s final weekend features events for all ages - Artie Events for Families, Coffee Concerts, virtuosic classical concerts, and epic finale featuring the music of the legendary band, Queen. The full schedule and complete details are at festivalsouth.org.

“Our finale weekend always packs a punch, and this year, it’s extra special,” said Artistic Director, Dr. Mike Lopinto. “When you think FestivalSouth, you know it’s going to be good – no matter what type of event it is. The variety of first-rate performances and events reach a peak this year, with many nearly or completely sold out already.”

On Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, FestivalSouth’s own Theresa Sanchez and Rachel Ciraldo combine their talents to present a chamber music experience by the performers audiences have come to love over the years. Members of FestivalFavorites, the Impromptu and Lagniappe Trios, present Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, Respighi’s Anceint Airs and Dance No. 2, and Hummel’s Piano Septet in D minor, Op. 74. Enjoy this evening of virtuosic classics performed by fabulous musicians from near and far.

On Friday, June 24, a newcomer to FestivalSouth, Cuban-born pianist Dario Martin will dazzle with a program infused with seductive pieces from different eras, inspired by love, and passion. Featuring music of Schumann, Chopin, Ravel and Lecuona, the concert takes place at 3 p.m. in Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.

The final Saturday for FestivalSouth features two events on opposite ends of the spectrum and the area from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Artie will be in Columbia at the National Guard Armory with the Columbia Kids’ Arts Festival! Sponsored by the City of Columbia, Citizens Bank, Columbia Family Dental, and Dungan Engineering, children will create several different pieces of artwork and make instruments. There will also be dance performances and mini-dance classes. The event is free and the public is invited. Food and beverages will be provided for all attendees.

Saturday evening, June 25, Forrest General presents the FestivalFinale, Forever: The Music of Queen, A Symphonic Rock Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Saenger Theater. Featuring the amazing Michael Muenchow Rivera and Joe VanZandt, vocalists, the audience will be dazzled by a virtuoso rock band, background singers, light show, and the FestivalOrchestra performing Queen’s greatest hits. Arranged especially for FestivalSouth audiences, the show includes Under Pressure, Stone Cold Crazy, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Fat Bottom Girls, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody with many other epic hits, prepare to be blown away as “we will rock you” with the music of one of the greatest Rock and Roll bands in history!

Formed in 1970, the rock band Queen became and remains an icon in the music world. Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Queen has influenced countless musicians and has even been the subject of the 2018 motion picture Bohemian Rhapsody. Their Greatest Hits album is the number one selling album in the UK surpassing such legends as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Queen’s 1985 performance at the Live Aid benefit concert is considered by historians and music journalists to be one of the greatest live rock performances of all time.

Other events of the week include the popular free Coffee Concerts, with a special performance by Debarshi Roy on sitar and Andrew McLean on tabla at T-bones at 9 a.m. on June 23 and FestivalFavorite, Harlan Mapp on Friday, June 24 at 9 a.m. at Nannie Mac’s. Both programs cover the spectrum of fun and interesting music while to enhancing the morning audiences’ routine. For more information, visit festivalsouth.org and social media including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

A significant cultural and economic driver for the Pine Belt, FestivalSouth calls on the community to join them and show their resilience by participating and supporting the arts of this and other organizations by their visible attendance in the theater, or via their digital devices. Performances are nominally priced, or free to encourage the largest turnout possible. Advance tickets to public events are strongly recommended as venue capacities may cause sell-outs.

Generous sponsors and donors have made FestivalSouth possible for more than a decade. Now, more than ever before, they have invested again to be certain that the community remains a vibrant haven for the arts with FestivalSouth leading the way.