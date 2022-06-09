The third week of FestivalSouth® features events for all ages - Artie Events for Families, Coffee Concerts, a Liberace tribute concert, and events celebrating Juneteenth and female composes. The full schedule and complete details are at festivalsouth.org.

“The impact of FestivalSouth cannot be understated,” said Artistic Director, Dr. Mike Lopinto. “The variety of offerings in venues all over town provide both access and opportunity for so many to enjoy and enrich their lives.”

Born as Wladzlu Valentino Liberace, he became the best-known virtuoso pianist of the twentieth century. Liberace embraced a wildly flamboyant lifestyle both on and off the stage, and “didn’t just give concerts, he put on a show.” He was best known for making classical music more fun and accessible for his raving audiences. This year at FestivalSouth, we pay tribute to Liberace with the incredible performer, David Maiocco. On Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, dressed in similar flashy fashion, Maiocco embodies Liberace’s flamboyant style from the second he walks on stage.

On Friday at 9 a.m. at Twin Forks Rising, the incredible Katrina Cox shares soul-stirring and triumphant music to pay homage to black culture. Then at 12:30 p.m. the FestivalSouth World Championship Golf Classic takes to the greens of Canebrake Country Club. At 3 p.m., Meredith Johnson, soprano, and Joseph Brumbeloe, piano perform familiar and beloved classics from opera and art song literature including rarely performed, intriguing works. “Treasured Jewels and Hidden Gems” inspires your afternoon at 3 p.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Another big Saturday for FestivalSouth on June 18! From 10 a.m. – 12 noon, Artie will be in Kamper park for a percussion performance by local musicians and a percussion instrument-making station that is sure to have your toes tapping. Then from 1 – 3 p.m. Artie travels to Beam Park in Sumrall for “A Royal Celebration.” There, a magical land of creativity and music, including live performances, art activities, storytime, and much more! All are asked to come dressed as a princess, a prince, or a knight.

Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the stage of the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium Stage at William Carey University, enjoy a program of diverse works celebrating the music of a range of female composers. This collection of local performing artists presents solo and chamber music sure to enlighten and delight.

Saturday evening, FestivalSouth is proud to partner with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association for the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival in Town Square Park. Guests can select from nearly 100 craft beers from breweries from around the nation, meet the people behind the beer, enjoy live music, great food, and celebrate the craft beer industry and its rapid growth in Mississippi. Advance tickets are HIGHLY recommended.

On Sunday, June 19, Juneteenth, the incredible Ora Reed joins Larry Robinson in “Precious Memories,” featuring music by African American composers. The program of early spirituals, traditional gospel, and popular music will touch your heart. The concert is at 3 p.m. in the Historic Eureka School, itself a sight to behold and enjoy the FestivalArt exhibition by featured artist Darryl Anderson.

For more information, visit festivalsouth.org and social media including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

A significant cultural and economic driver for the Pine Belt, FestivalSouth calls on the community to join them and show their resilience by participating and supporting the arts of this and other organizations by their visible attendance in the theater, or via their digital devices. Performances are nominally priced, or free to encourage the largest turnout possible. Advance tickets to public events are strongly recommended as venue capacities may cause sell-outs.

Generous sponsors and donors have made FestivalSouth possible for more than a decade. Now, more than ever before, they have invested again to be certain that the community remains a vibrant haven for the arts with FestivalSouth leading the way.