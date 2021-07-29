Forrest General Hospital’s fifth group of doctoral students completed their three-year residency with Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency and have accepted full-time medical positions. As these graduates completed their studies, the healthcare network is welcoming its sixth class of residents. The new class of six students begins their residency on July 1 and will graduate in June 2024.

These doctors will practice at the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Clinic located on the first floor of Hattiesburg Clinic, and they will rotate through many clinical departments throughout the three-year program. Additionally, the residents have an inpatient service allowing them to admit patients into the hospital as necessary and continue to provide them care.

Forrest General Hospital created the residency program in response to the growing number of retiring primary care physicians in the Pine Belt area. The retirement rate, coupled with the low number of physicians staying in the state after completing their residencies, had resulted in a shortage of family medicine doctors in Mississippi. According to the Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce, 33.7 percent of all in-state physicians are over 60 years old, and 50% of family physicians in Mississippi are over age 60.

The Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency is a community-based program built on a reputation of inspiring world-class care. In an environment both nurturing and challenging, residents gain direct guidance and shoulder-to-shoulder experience with a seasoned team of physicians and staff.

The program’s faculty and staff hope at least 50% of each group of residents will choose to stay in the Pine Belt area, preventing a future shortage of primary care providers. At that rate, the program will help supply the community with 30 primary care physicians every 10 years.

New Residents

• Mary Allison Andrews, MD, Hattiesburg, University of Arkansas

• Cassie Brown, DO, Cleveland, Tenn., William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine

• Taylor Davis, DO, Sylacauga, Ala., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Auburn

• Weston Eldridge, MD, Flora, University of Mississippi Medical Center

• Alex Huff, MD, Puckett, University of Mississippi Medical Center

• Emily Mortimer, DO, Brimfield, Ohio, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine

Class of 2021

An awards ceremony was held for members of the Class of 2021 on Thursday, June 24, at Southern Oaks. Graduates include:

• Justin Dyer, MD, from Roxie, attended the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will be practicing Family Medicine in Baton Rouge, La. He received the Outpatient Medicine Resident of the Year Award.

• Ross Ganucheau, MD, from Slidell, attended Louisiana State University, will be practicing Family Medicine in Slidell, La.

• Amber Norris, DO, from New Albany, attended William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, will be joining Hattiesburg Clinic to practice Family Medicine in Wiggins. She received the Nicholas Raush Inpatient Medicine Resident of the Year Award.

• James Presgraves, MD, chief resident, from Flowood, attended the University of Mississippi Medical Center and will be joining the Hattiesburg Clinic staff where he will practice Family Medicine in Magee. He received the Program Director’s Resident of the Year Award.

• Michael Vanderloo, DO, from Hattiesburg, a graduate of the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, will be practicing Family Medicine with Hattiesburg Clinic in Hattiesburg. He received Service to Family Medicine Resident of the Year.

• Rachel Yi, MD, from Logan, Utah, graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and will be practicing Family Medicine with Frederick Health in Frederick, MD. Yi received the Pediatric Medicine Resident of the Year, Emergency Medicine Resident of the Year and the Brittain Heindl Service to Residency Award.

Residents at the Family Medicine Residency Clinic are accepting new patients of all ages.

For more information about the Forrest General Family Medicine Residency program, visit fghfamilymedicine.com. To schedule an appointment with the Family Medicine Residency Clinic, call 601-579-3300.