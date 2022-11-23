Most of us spend years of formal education studying American and World History. History books are full of remarkable stories about kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, generals, explorers, and religious leaders. The study of history answers the question: how did society get to be the way it is now? A similar, but more personal questions is: how did my family get to be the way it is now? Many people don’t know much about the history that is closest to home, the history of our own family.

Family history rarely comes from published history books — it usually comes from conversations with our older relatives. The upcoming holiday season makes for an excellent time to have those conversations. Getting to know your older relatives can open up a new world. You might know a certain relative in old age, but asking them about their childhood or teenage years explores a side of them that you never knew existed.

Unfortunately, many people do not think to ask questions until it is too late. We may see an old photograph on the wall or hear a story about a deceased relative repeated at family gatherings, but often that is all we know. We do not really understand what life was like for prior generations unless we ask. Understanding our family history enriches our own lives. A conversation with an old relative is great way to gain an appreciation our family’s struggles and successes. It helps us understand our own identity. It even helps us understand why we are the way we are.

For Christmas 2021, we got my grandmother a family history question and answer book from Amazon. It was my effort to learn her story. My brother and I spent January/February 2022, asking her all the questions in the book and writing down her answers. Some of her answers were lengthy descriptions of events or people. Some of her answers were a simple one- or two-word answer, but they were all quintessentially her. Unfortunately, she passed away in July 2022 from liver cancer at the age of 83, but I am grateful that I was able to have that time with her.

I’m especially grateful that I was able to hear her story and record her memories in written form. The written word is powerful. Memories fade, but a written record can last forever — or at least as long as the paper is preserved. In this respect, family history is not any different than the history of world’s great civilizations. Civilizations that developed a written history are remembered through the ages. The ancient Greeks lived thousands of years of ago yet we know their history, culture and values due to the works of writers like Herodotus and Thucydides. Cultures without a written record quickly fade away.

If you get a chance this holiday season — maybe over a slice of pie — ask questions to an older relative. You never know when your last opportunity might be. Ask all sorts of questions about his/her childhood, their lifestyle, memories of cultural and technological changes, and their memories of historical events. Learning how the historical events influenced your family makes distant history more knowable. It’s great to know someone’s firsthand account of VJ day, the Kennedy assassination, or the first moon landing.

Also ask sensory questions: what did your childhood home look like? What was your favorite smell? Knowing that their first house was a small two bedroom cottage and their favorite smell was bacon frying in the morning makes their life more relatable.

Understanding our family history enriches our own lives. I once heard someone say: “every time an old person dies; a library of information burns down.” Record the memories of your family before it is too late, and that library of information burns down.

Keith Ball is a local attorney and a lifelong resident of the Friendly City.