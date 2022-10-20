There are numerous reasons why October is widely considered one of the best months of the year. One reason is the return of homecoming celebrations. Many of the area schools have recently celebrated homecoming and others are scheduled to do so soon.

Homecoming is an American tradition that dates back over a century. The first modern homecoming celebration was held at the University of Missouri in 1911. The university invited alumni back for a weekend of activities that centered around a parade and football game. The tradition of hosting annual homecoming events quickly spread to high schools, colleges, and universities across America. The tradition varies from school to school, but the basic formula goes like this: a school picks a home football game (commonly against a weaker opponent) in late September or October. A parade is usually held the day of or day before the football game. The school uses the homecoming parade and football game to showcase itself to their graduates. Over time schools have added various other homecoming events: concerts, dances, homecoming courts, tailgates, 5k runs, golf tournaments, themed dress days, and more, but these vary widely by school. It is also no secret that at some schools, student pranks have also become an unofficial homecoming tradition.

My first memory of a homecoming celebration was as a kindergarten student. I had the opportunity to be the “crown bearer” for Petal High School’s homecoming queen. This gave me the chance to ride in the homecoming parade and walk out on the football field during halftime. My five-year-old self thought it was tremendous fun to ride in a convertible and wave to the parade goers. The Petal homecoming parade was smaller in those days and it took the old route down Central Avenue instead of the new route on Main Street. Petal Schools have grown substantially since those days.

Last Saturday was perfect autumn weather for homecoming. My family had the chance to walk around the USM campus before its homecoming football game against Arkansas State. I was excited to see the return of a the “lawn displays,” basically frames made of wood and chicken wire, decorated with colored or painted tissue paper. I remember enjoying the colorful displays as a kid and later getting to work on them as a student. As a kid, I called them “stationary floats” as opposed to the “moving floats” made for a parade; but I later learned the proper name was “lawn displays.” USM started doing the lawn displays for homecoming back in the 1940s, but the tradition faded away a few years ago. It was great to see them back and I hope the number of them increase in the future. It is always good to get a win on homecoming. This year USM had an exciting fourth quarter come-from-behind win over Arkansas State, 20-19.

I am grateful that the high school and universities I graduated from are all still operating. Every year they continue the tradition of welcoming back alumni by hosting a homecoming parade and football game. The schools still have the same nickname and (usually) still wear the same traditional school colors. The sense of continuity is important. No matter how many years go by after your graduation, the tradition allows it to still feel like “your” school.

Some people no longer have a school to call their own due to school closure or school consolidation. I find it impressive when the alumni of a now-closed school keep their old traditions alive. Locally, the alumni of Hattiesburg’s former African American neighbor high schools (Eureka, Royal Street, and Rowan) have an annual parade. This parade has been going on for many years and it is a great source pride in the community.

Another example is in Perry County and Greene County, where multiple high schools consolidated into a single county high school in the 1980s (creating the Perry Central Bulldogs and Greene County Wildcats, respectively). While the old high schools are gone, their middle schools still carry on the old tradition of homecoming. You can watch middle school homecoming football games featuring the Runnelstown Tigers, Beaumont Mustangs, New Augusta Hawks, Leakesville Bears, Sandhill Bucks, and McClain Rams.

In a fast-changing world, a sense of continuity is important. Schools are an important institution that help build continuity in our community. Homecoming gives us a time to reminisce on our time as a student and to honor the accomplishments of our schools.

Keith Ball is a local attorney and a lifelong resident of the Friendly City.