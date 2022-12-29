After 16 years of serving on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors – including 14 years as its president – David Hogan will soon relinquish that position to run for Forrest County tax collector.

That seat will become vacant later this year, as Barbara Hudson – who was recently sworn in to fill the remaining term of her husband and former tax collector, Billy Hudson, who recently passed away – has announced she will not seek election for the spot. Hogan, a Republican, filled out qualifying paperwork for the position on January 3, the first day of the qualifying period.

“With Billy Hudson’s passing, it’s left a void in the tax collector’s office, but with my over 26 years of proven experience serving the taxpayers of Forrest County, I know as much as anybody about the finances of Forrest County,” Hogan said. “I feel like I’m the most well-qualified candidate.

“I feel like during my years of service, I’ve represented everybody in the county, and I hope the taxpayers feel the same way and will elect me as their next tax collector of Forrest County.”

The qualifying period for county offices will last until 5 p.m. February 1. The primary election will be held on August 8, with a primary runoff election on August 29 if none of the candidates receive the necessary 50 percent of the vote plus one vote.

The general election will be held November 7.

“(If I’m elected), we will continue to expand – we bought the software for the online tax payments, and I certainly want to further that and expand on that,” Hogan said. “(Also), when the lines are long and all the work stations are not full, I fully anticipate working the counter and receiving the tax payments.

“It’ll also be all hands on deck, which means that everybody in the office – whether it’s a receptionist or someone in the back office – we will all be on the counter to try to make those lines move as quickly and smoothly as possible. Then we will also take of the taxpayers with good, old-fashioned calmness. I know they’re coming in to pay their taxes and they want it to be as smooth as possible, and we want it to be a good experience for them whenever they visit the office.”

Prior to being elected to the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, Hogan spent three years with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and eight years with the Forrest County District Attorney’s Office. While at the DA’s office, Hogan assisted in the prosecution of Sam Bowers, the Grand Dragon of the Mississippi Original Knights of the Ku Klux Klan who was responsible for the 1966 murder of civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer.

“I feel like I’ve got a proven track record of serving the people of Forrest County, and I would love to make the step up to the (tax collector’s) office,” Hogan said. “I hope the voters of Forrest County will allow me to serve in that capacity for them.

“I love the work that I’ve accomplished (on the board) and there’s work left to do throughout this year, and I’ve enjoyed my time here on the board of supervisors. These county-wide positions don’t come open often, and I feel like I would be the most qualified candidate. We’re talking about over $150 million dollars a year being collected in that office, and I think that I can go in there with my years of experience and make it a smooth transition.”

Hogan said during his time on the board, he is proud that he was able to help keep county taxes low, as well as maintaining a conservative policy on the board.

“The economic development, the jobs created growing up here – it wasn’t always where family members and grandchildren could stay home and make a good living,” he said. “They would have to leave to get gainful employment, so I’m proud of (helping to change) that, including the Eagle One (Forrest-Lamar) Mega Site (between U.S. 11 and Interstate 59).

“Hopefully we’ll have an announcement before my tenure’s up, and just the fact that we’ve created the site and had a number of major manufacturers move at the site (is great). And of course, the Vernon Dahmer statue (outside Forrest County Circuit Court) will always stand out to me.”