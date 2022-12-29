Work is underway on the repair of the bridge that crosses over Matthews Branch on East 8th Avenue in Petal, with officials hoping that process will be done by the middle of this month.

Mayor Tony Ducker said repairs were necessitated because the piers of the bridge – which were built with wood rather than concrete – became worn out over time.

“There’s a little slight bend in Matthews Branch right there, so that area has kind of gotten scoured out,” he said. “Preferably, you would go back in with a lot more concrete if you got a replacement of that bridge.

“They’re going to dig out the west side of the bridge and put some more solid (foundation) there. We’ve done some temporary things that we hoped would hold better, but they just didn’t work out like we’d hoped. So this will get in there and do it like it needs to be done.”

Ducker and members of the Petal Board of Aldermen are currently in discussions with Larry Byrd, who represents District 104 in the Mississippi House of Representatives, regarding funding for a longer-term fix on the bridge, which was shut down last month. A full replacement of the bridge could cost more than $250,000, while the current repair work would cost approximately $20,000 to $25,000.

“Really, this fix that we’re going to do would be okay for quite some time,” Ducker said. “But looking down the road 10 or 15 years from now, you’d like to be able to do something that would last longer; that would be better.

“So obviously, from a financial standpoint at this time, the best way to go – with our engineer’s approval – is to spend (that lesser amount). It’ll be good; it’s not going to be a safety issue once this is done, and then we’ll look to see what we can do longer-term, on that and other areas in the city.”

In the meantime, detours have been posted around the area of Petal Upper Elementary School, which sits just a few yards away from the bridge.

Barricades have been placed on each side of the bridge – along with those that have been placed on Sherry Lynn Drive after heavy rains recently caused Greens Creek to flood – around which Ducker is advising caution from motorists.

“I’d gotten a message about folks trying to go around (those barricades) – don’t do that,” he said. “That is a dangerous area.

“We don’t know, with all the rain and stuff that we’ve gotten, whether the rest of that area could give way. So we’re going to make a couple of changes, actions, that should prevent anybody from being able to go around it.”