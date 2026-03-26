The Twentieth Star chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) invites the community to participate in their Second Annual Antiques and Ancestors event slated for April 9, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot located at 308 Newman Street.

The annual event allows collectors of antiques and owners of family heirlooms to bring their items to be appraised for a $5 donation to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Professional appraisers will give information and insight into a wide variety of items including art, pottery, china, weapons, books, sports memorabilia, quilts, clothing and Asian items. Light refreshments will be provided.

The appraisers lined up for this year’s event are Rick Wilemon of Odd Fellows Gallery, Chuck Bennett of P-nut’s Pickers, Paul and Wendy Cartwright of Cartwright Estate Liquidators, Tyler Owen of Big John’s Antique and Sandra Payne of Third Coast Costumes.

Prospective members of the DAR can learn how to connect their lineage to Revolutionary War patriots. The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism across the United States. Today, its membership exceeds one million women.

The Twentieth Star Chapter of DAR was organized in 1967, and its members have contributed numerous service projects for the Hattiesburg area such as photographing graves at Oaklawn Cemetery for Find a Grave, organizing a Patriot Marker and Liberty Tree at the Southern Miss Center for Military Veterans, Service Members, and Families. Members host Constitution Week, an American History essay contest, and Good Citizen awards at area schools. Members attend U.S. naturalization ceremonies and welcome new citizens. In addition, members present ROTC medals, send care packages to troops serving oversea, volunteer at the Veteran’s Home in Collins, Mississippi, and donate goods to Veterans Organizations.