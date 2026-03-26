A singer and rapper with ties to Hattiesburg, Joseph Edgar Foreman- better known as Afroman, won a lawsuit filed against him for defamation by seven deputies of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in southern Ohio, where he resides.

The suit stemmed from an August 2022 raid on Foreman’s residence. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office told local news outlets that they had obtained a search warrant for the residence based on, “probable cause that drugs and drug paraphernalia were located on the property and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there.” While Foreman was not present at the time of the raid, his wife and children were home when the police executed the search warrant.

According to Foreman, police kicked in his door and confiscated a joint, a vape pen and $5,031 in cash. The cash was later returned and Foreman was never charged. Anna Castellini, an attorney with the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office, later admitted to the local Fox news outlet that the raid failed to turn up probative criminal evidence.

“They come up here with AR-15, traumatized my kids, destroyed my property, kicked in my door, ripped up and destroyed my camera system,” said Foreman.

In response, Foreman released an album entitled “Lemon Pound Cake” with songs titled “Lemon Pound Cake,” “The Police Raid” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” in 2022, both songs specifically addressing the incident and conduct of the officers involved. Foreman also produced music videos with those songs which included home surveillance footage showing the officers’ faces. According to the complaint, Foreman also “created dozens of videos and images of the plaintiffs’ personas and posted them on various social media platforms.”

Adams County deputies Shawn Cooley, Justin Cooley, Michael Estep, Shawn Grooms, Brian Newland, Randolph Walters, Jr. and Lisa Phillips filed the civil lawsuit against the rapper and his label, Hungry Hustler Records. The suit claimed that the officers have “suffered embarrassment, ridicule, emotional distress, humiliation and loss of reputation.”

Foreman donned a suit patterned with American flags for the trial and asserted that he had the right to use his freedom of speech and to “turn [his] bad times into a good time.” After hearing the trial, it took the jury only six hours of deliberation to find in Foreman’s favor with no verdicts in favor of the plaintiffs.

“We did it, America,” said Foreman outside the courtroom following the verdict. “Yeah, we did it! Freedom of speech! Right on! I didn't win, America won. America still has freedom of speech. It's still for the people, by the people."