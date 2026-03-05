WEST POINT, Ga. – William Carey completed a dominant weekend on Saturday, rolling to a 12–1 run-rule victory over Point University to secure the series sweep.

After a quiet opening inning, the Crusaders seized control in the second, scoring four runs on just one hit. Back-to-back walks set the table, and a sacrifice bunt from Cam Senior moved both runners into scoring position.

Franklin Hernandez broke the scoreless tie with an RBI groundout, followed by a run-scoring single from Nic Arender. A passed ball brought Hernandez home, and a sacrifice fly from Gage Hinnant capped the early four-run burst.

Point threatened in the bottom half of the inning but couldn't push a run across, and Carey wasted little time expanding its lead. The Crusaders added three more in the fourth—highlighted by a two-run single from Tyler Ducksworth—and tacked on two more in the fifth with RBI hits from Hernandez and Arender to stretch the margin to 9–0.

Point's lone offense came in the sixth when Damian Hernandez sent a solo home run over the left-field wall to break up the shutout. That would be the Skyhawks' only breakthrough, as Carey's pitching and defense controlled the game throughout.

Carey answered immediately with two runs in the sixth, including an RBI single from Hays Carley and another sacrifice fly from Senior. The Crusaders capped their scoring in the seventh when Barron Frazer ripped an RBI double down the line.

Josh MacCord earned the win, going six strong innings while allowing just one run on five hits.

The Crusaders return to action on Tuesday, March 10, when they travel to Livingston, Ala., for a non-conference matchup with West Alabama. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.