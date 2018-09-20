University of Southern Mississippi crime log

By SUBMITTED REPORTS,
  • 113 reads
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 1:09pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an activity log of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department provided to The PineBelt NEWS each week and published as a public service to our readers.

 

SATURDAY, Sept. 1

1:07 p.m. – Phi Mu; petit larceny.

3:08 p.m. – The District; trespassing.

5:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.

6:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.

6:58 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; public drunk.

9:30 p.m. – Hillcrest; possession of alcohol/beer by a minor.

10:16 p.m. – Hillcrest Parking Lot; petit larceny.

 

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

3:03 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

6:14 a.m. – Century Park South; trespassing.

6:04 p.m. – Scott Hall; simple assault.

 

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

11:23 p.m. – Vann Hall; public disturbance.

 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

1:12 a.m – Ray Guy Way; possession controlled substance (misdemeanor), trespassing.

7:07 p.m. – McCarty Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a weapon by a student.

10:36 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

8:18 a.m. – McCarty Hall; petit larceny.

10:51 p.m. – Hattiesburg Hall; narcotics violation.

 

FRIDAY, Sept. 7

4:47 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; public drunk.

10:29 a.m. – 500-block of N. 35th Avenue; harassing phone calls.

 

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

12:53 a.m. – Golden Eagle Avenue; trespassing.

7:34 p.m. – M.M Roberts Stadium; public drunk.

7:50 p.m. – Harkins Hall; DUI (first offense).

8:35 p.m. – Kennard Washington Lawn; petit larceny.

 

SUNDAY, Sept. 9

11:03 a.m. – Wilbur Hall North Parking Lot; petit larceny.

 

MONDAY, Sept. 10

10:55 a.m. – Mississippi Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

5:09 p.m. – Vann Hall; disturbing the peace.

10:14 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

 

Tuesday, Sept. 11

2:50 a.m. – Century Park North Parking Lot; trespassing.

12:06 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.

12:07 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.

4:45 p.m. – Off campus; cyberharassment.

6:44 p.m. – 300-block of North 25th Avenue; police assist other agency.

8:49 p.m. – Century Park North; harassment.

 

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

4:36 p.m. – Liberal Arts Building; petit larceny.

 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

1:43 a.m. – Sigma Chi; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

1:54 p.m. – Scott Hall; harassing phone calls.

10:30 p.m. – Alpha Tau Omega; public drunk, possession of alcohol by a minor.

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

12:55 a.m. – Scott Hall; disorderly conduct.

1:55 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

2:20 a.m. – Fraternity Row and Northhaven Drive; public drunk.

2:28 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

11:47 a.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying public property.

9:25 p.m. – West 4th Street; assist other agency.

10:40 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

3:17 p.m. – Century Park North; possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

9:58 p.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying private property.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Treasure hunt to the past

There are a lot of treasures in downtown Hattiesburg, but maybe none moreso than the... READ MORE

Downtown association holds reception for partners, potential members
USM, city sign off on educational package
Billy Brier has been waving at strangers for more than 20 years
Carpenter, former PGA president, dead at 91
JOOKIN' in the 'Burg

PREP SPORTS: