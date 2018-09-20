University of Southern Mississippi crime log

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an activity log of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department provided to The PineBelt NEWS each week and published as a public service to our readers.

SATURDAY, Sept. 1

1:07 p.m. – Phi Mu; petit larceny.

3:08 p.m. – The District; trespassing.

5:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.

6:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.

6:58 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; public drunk.

9:30 p.m. – Hillcrest; possession of alcohol/beer by a minor.

10:16 p.m. – Hillcrest Parking Lot; petit larceny.

SUNDAY, Sept. 2

3:03 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

6:14 a.m. – Century Park South; trespassing.

6:04 p.m. – Scott Hall; simple assault.

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

11:23 p.m. – Vann Hall; public disturbance.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5

1:12 a.m – Ray Guy Way; possession controlled substance (misdemeanor), trespassing.

7:07 p.m. – McCarty Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a weapon by a student.

10:36 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

8:18 a.m. – McCarty Hall; petit larceny.

10:51 p.m. – Hattiesburg Hall; narcotics violation.

FRIDAY, Sept. 7

4:47 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; public drunk.

10:29 a.m. – 500-block of N. 35th Avenue; harassing phone calls.

SATURDAY, Sept. 8

12:53 a.m. – Golden Eagle Avenue; trespassing.

7:34 p.m. – M.M Roberts Stadium; public drunk.

7:50 p.m. – Harkins Hall; DUI (first offense).

8:35 p.m. – Kennard Washington Lawn; petit larceny.

SUNDAY, Sept. 9

11:03 a.m. – Wilbur Hall North Parking Lot; petit larceny.

MONDAY, Sept. 10

10:55 a.m. – Mississippi Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

5:09 p.m. – Vann Hall; disturbing the peace.

10:14 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Tuesday, Sept. 11

2:50 a.m. – Century Park North Parking Lot; trespassing.

12:06 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.

12:07 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.

4:45 p.m. – Off campus; cyberharassment.

6:44 p.m. – 300-block of North 25th Avenue; police assist other agency.

8:49 p.m. – Century Park North; harassment.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12

4:36 p.m. – Liberal Arts Building; petit larceny.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

1:43 a.m. – Sigma Chi; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

1:54 p.m. – Scott Hall; harassing phone calls.

10:30 p.m. – Alpha Tau Omega; public drunk, possession of alcohol by a minor.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

12:55 a.m. – Scott Hall; disorderly conduct.

1:55 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

2:20 a.m. – Fraternity Row and Northhaven Drive; public drunk.

2:28 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).

11:47 a.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying public property.

9:25 p.m. – West 4th Street; assist other agency.

10:40 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

3:17 p.m. – Century Park North; possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

9:58 p.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying private property.