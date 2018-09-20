University of Southern Mississippi crime log

University of Southern Mississippi crime logBy SUBMITTED REPORTS,
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an activity log of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department provided to The PineBelt NEWS each week and published as a public service to our readers.
SATURDAY, Sept. 1
1:07 p.m. – Phi Mu; petit larceny.
3:08 p.m. – The District; trespassing.
5:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.
6:46 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; trespassing.
6:58 p.m. – M.M. Roberts Stadium; public drunk.
9:30 p.m. – Hillcrest; possession of alcohol/beer by a minor.
10:16 p.m. – Hillcrest Parking Lot; petit larceny.
SUNDAY, Sept. 2
3:03 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
6:14 a.m. – Century Park South; trespassing.
6:04 p.m. – Scott Hall; simple assault.
MONDAY, SEPT. 3
11:23 p.m. – Vann Hall; public disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5
1:12 a.m – Ray Guy Way; possession controlled substance (misdemeanor), trespassing.
7:07 p.m. – McCarty Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a weapon by a student.
10:36 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 6
8:18 a.m. – McCarty Hall; petit larceny.
10:51 p.m. – Hattiesburg Hall; narcotics violation.
FRIDAY, Sept. 7
4:47 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; public drunk.
10:29 a.m. – 500-block of N. 35th Avenue; harassing phone calls.
SATURDAY, Sept. 8
12:53 a.m. – Golden Eagle Avenue; trespassing.
7:34 p.m. – M.M Roberts Stadium; public drunk.
7:50 p.m. – Harkins Hall; DUI (first offense).
8:35 p.m. – Kennard Washington Lawn; petit larceny.
SUNDAY, Sept. 9
11:03 a.m. – Wilbur Hall North Parking Lot; petit larceny.
MONDAY, Sept. 10
10:55 a.m. – Mississippi Hall; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
5:09 p.m. – Vann Hall; disturbing the peace.
10:14 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
Tuesday, Sept. 11
2:50 a.m. – Century Park North Parking Lot; trespassing.
12:06 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.
12:07 p.m. – Duff Athletic Facility; obtaining an item under false pretense.
4:45 p.m. – Off campus; cyberharassment.
6:44 p.m. – 300-block of North 25th Avenue; police assist other agency.
8:49 p.m. – Century Park North; harassment.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12
4:36 p.m. – Liberal Arts Building; petit larceny.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
1:43 a.m. – Sigma Chi; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
1:54 p.m. – Scott Hall; harassing phone calls.
10:30 p.m. – Alpha Tau Omega; public drunk, possession of alcohol by a minor.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 16
12:55 a.m. – Scott Hall; disorderly conduct.
1:55 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
2:20 a.m. – Fraternity Row and Northhaven Drive; public drunk.
2:28 a.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor).
11:47 a.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying public property.
9:25 p.m. – West 4th Street; assist other agency.
10:40 p.m. – W. 4th Street Parking Garage; possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 17
3:17 p.m. – Century Park North; possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).
9:58 p.m. – Pi Kappa Phi (old Alpha Tao Omega); destroying private property.