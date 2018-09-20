Forrest County jail docket

Editor's note: The following individuals were arrested and charged with misemeanor or felony crimes and booked into the Forrest County Jail. The report is published in its entirety each Thursday as provided to The PineBelt NEWS from administrators with the Forrest County Jail. No names are omitted from the report once it is received by this newspaper. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MISDEMEANORS

Edsel Anthony Armstrong, DUI (second offense), driving without insurance.

Ethan Kaimalinoa Awa, DUI (first offense).

Kimberly Hope Bartee, vagrancy.

Daniel Ray Baxter, Jr., custody orders.

Mildred Brown, DUI (first offense).

Ricky Allen Brown, drunkenness or profanity in public place.

Landon Trey Chambliss, curfew violation.

Patrick Charles Clark, DUI (first offense).

Kayla Maria Corley, DUI (first offense), careless driving, suspended license, DUI child endangerment.

Nikithia Curry, domestic violence (simple assault).

William R. Dunham, abusing policemen, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), drunkenness or profanity in public place.

Ricky Dammon Durden, DUI (second offense).

Lavaza Deon Easterling, petit larceny.

Gregory Shawn Elkins, contempt of court (speeding).

Logan Mitchell Fairly, careless driving, no driver’s license.

Cynthia Marie Gooch, theft of utilities (tampering with meters), expired tag, contempt of court (four counts).

Brittany Maryland Harris, shoplifting.

Monica Renea Harris, abusing policemen, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), drunkenness or profanity in public place, littering.

Marcus Hawthorne, trespassing.

Antonio Hayes, sale of controlled substance, suspended driver’s license.

Tonya A. Istre, school attendance requirement (three counts).

Terric Jackson, petit larceny, simple assault.

Terry Demaris Jackson, trespassing.

Cecil Lamont Jefferson, providing false information to police, open container, contempt of court (no driver’s license), contempt of court (careless driving).

Tony Johnson, hours of consumption, operation on Sundays (secular days prohibited), smoking prohibited in places of employment.

Keonta Knox, DUI (first offense), DUI child endangerment.

Clarence Ray McCaffrey, trespassing.

Derrick Jarmal McCann, domestic violence.

Shawn Joseph McCormick, possession of paraphernalia.

James M. Pitts, shoplifting.

Lessie Rankin, shoplifting, simple assault (two counts), contempt of court.

Dannie Lynn Ryals, no insurance, careless driving.

Lewis Brown Santee, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Charlie Ray Sims, disorderly conduct.

Randi Lagail Slade, no insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, DUI (first offense).

Shannon Marie Standley, shoplifting.

Gloria Denise Tatum, shoplifting.

Anthony Trotter, providing false information to police, receiving stolen property (under $500).

Jesus Manuel Urabano Rivas, DUI (first offense), no driver’s license.

Yony Avelardo Valasquez-Cobon, DUI (refusal to submit to chemical test), no driver’s license.

Fannie Walker, shoplifting.

Kendall Wilson, domestic violence.

Derek Thomas Woods, failure to comply with police, profanity, obstructing public streets, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia.

Timmy R. Woods, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

FELONIES

Arthur Barlow, armed robbery (two counts).

Xavier Dquan Barnes, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Joseph Brown, accessory after the fact, criminal street gang activity.

Jasmine Nicole Carpenter, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity, possession of marijuana.

Jessica Rasha Cochran, fugitive from justice, providing false information to police.

Raegan Davis, possession of methamphetamine.

Troy L. Dry, probation violation.

Luther Lee Dye, possession of methamphetamine.

Coruss Mikale Epps, grand larceny ($500 or more).

Kermit O. Fairley, eluding law enforcement, resisting arrest, reckless driving (first offense).

Crystal Lee Gafford, credit card fraud.

Patryce Anne Graham, sale of controlled substance.

Joseph Hardin Grantham, possession of controlled substance, providing false information to police, commercial burglary (two counts), possession of burglary tools.

Vaughn Gray, forgery.

Kenneth M. Grissett, burglary.

Lashonda Hester, contempt of court (failure to appear).

Devon Trey Jefferson, probation violation.

Denzel Johnson, shooting into a house.

Rikki V. Johnson, sale of crack cocaine, possession of weapon after former conviction of felony, possession of crack cocaine.

Ashley Latrice Jones, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity, malicious mischief, shoplifting (two counts), contributing to delinquency of minor.

Deja Mone’ Jones, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity, malicious mischief.

Billy Ray Keys, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity.

Carrie Keys, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity.

Faith Shree Lane, probation violation.

Jonathan Matthew Lee, custody orders.

Melvin Manassa, sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession/sale/manufacturing within 1,000-feet of a school or church.

Steven Saden McCallum, sale of crack cocaine, possession of controlled substance.

Carlton McDaniel, Jr., DUI (third offense), driving with no proof of liability insurance, leaving scene of an accident, malicious mischief (two counts), disorderly conduct, DUI (first offense), careless driving, trespassing (two counts), simple assault (four counts).

Tavarus Leon McDonald, DUI (refusal to submit to chemical test), possession of stolen firearm.

Xzavier Jmi McLaughlin, possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana.

Dustin Blake McPhail, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.

Jerrica Rena Milsap, conspiracy to commit felony, criminal street gang activity.

Marcus Darnell Mock, aggravated assault (use of deadly weapon) (two counts), criminal street gang activity, possession of weapon by convicted felon, no insurance, no license, speeding.

Shadarria Tatyanna Newell, shoplifting (third offense).

Cody Lane Peters, drug court violation.

Marcus Ledale Powell, commercial burglary (two counts).

Sammie Smith, possession of controlled substance.

Terrence L. Smith, attempted burglary.

Rebecca Nicole Tate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia).

Jacob Thigpen, possession of marijuana.

Krystal Ann Walters, possession of controlled substance.

Stephanie Lewis Walters, possession of controlled substance, commercial burglary (two counts), possession of burglary tools.