Downtown association holds reception for partners, potential members

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association held a reception for its current partners and potential members on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater. The annual Partners Appreciation Reception provides an opportunity for downtown supporters to connect with board members and staff while association leaders share accomplishments and present an outlook for the future of Downtown Hattiesburg.

“Each year, this event allows us to connect personally with those who have a vested interest in Downtown Hattiesburg,” Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said. “These are the folks who champion us and downtown as whole, and it’s important for us to show our appreciation and let them know that their investment is important to us.”

Highlights of the information presented included a three-year growth summary and overview of the momentum happening in 2018.

“With continued growth and interest in downtown Hattiesburg, now is the time to invest,” Saffle said. “These numbers are a testament to the welcoming, business-friendly environment we have created here. Our community partnerships are at an all-time high, and our partners are sure to see a return on their investment in Downtown.”

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association, a Mississippi Main Street Program, has spearheaded the revitalization of Hattiesburg’s historic core through partnerships to focus its growth and development. The association’s core mission is the revitalization and historic preservation of the downtown district for economic vitality, making downtown the vibrant and creative center of Hattiesburg.