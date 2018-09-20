Lamar County jail docket

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following individuals were arrested and charged with misdemeanor or felony crimes and booked into the County Jail. The report is published in its entirety each Thursday as provided to The PineBelt NEWS from administrators with the Lamar and/or Forrest County Jail. No names are omitted from the report once it is received by this newspaper. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MISDEMEANORS

Derrick Alexander, Jr., DUI (first offense).

Rodney Earnest Anderson II, contempt of court.

Thomas Allen Blansett, public drunkenness.

Randall Bridges, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Jazlyn Shanika Dantzler, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Kami Chanelle Dearman, public drunkenness.

Barry Andrew Entrican, domestic violence.

Michaelle Lucille Faggard, possession of paraphernalia.

Vincent Joel Faggard, contempt of court.

Jeremy Santez Graves, no driver’s license, DUI (other substance).

Mark Terrell Henderson, Jr., DUI (refusal to submit to chemical test).

Paula Grant Jones, improper use of 911, disorderly conduct.

Tyler Scott Lester, DUI (first offense), improper equipment.

William Fred Marshall, contempt of court.

Brent Marion Naquin, Sr., driving while license is suspended, no insurance.

Michael Steven Phillips, bad check.

Donny Allen Pittman disobedience of traffic controlled devices, disorderly conduct.

William Walter Saski, disorderly conduct.

Deaundjre Jarrade Shannon, no drivers license, DUI (first offenses), reckless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, speeding, no insurance.

Lewis Brandon Shows, simple assault.

Herman Eugene Smith, DUI (first offense).

James Micahel Sumrall, possession of controlled substance.

FELONIES

Justin Lee Anderson, first degree murder.

Kenneth Ray Brady, contempt of court, commercial burglary.

Angela Hope Dawkins, commercial burglary.

Corliss Mikale Epps, grand larceny (more than $1,000).

Michelle Lucille Faggard, possession of controlled substance.

George Henry Gwinn, Sr., possession of controlled substance, possession of weapon by a felon.

Terry Allen Hambry, forgery.

Marsha Ann Lowe, possession of controlled substance, grand larceny (more than $1,000).

Brittany Danielle Sanders, felony taking of motor vehicle.

Deaundjre Jarrade Shannon, theft of motor vehicle, eluding police officer.

James Michael Sumrall, violation of probation.

Rodrickus Fitzgerald Varnado, shoplifting (third offense).