Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Biloxi Police have arrested an individual involved in an ongoing Hub City death investigation.

Larry Bourne, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Biloxi and charged with 2nd degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Incident:

On March 11, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a fight between two individuals outside an apartment on Toney Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The two individuals, who are known acquaintances, had both been involved in an ongoing argument/dispute.

Leroy Shelton, 68, of Hattiesburg, arrived at the residence of Bourne, and the altercation escalated between the two individuals.

Shelton later died on April 24, 2021, from injuries sustained in the fight.

Upon consulting with members of the 12thJudicial District, District Attorney’s Office, and the investigation progressed, charges in the criminal investigation moved forward.

Bourne has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.