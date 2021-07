On July 13, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in an ongoing grand larceny auto investigation.

Eric Lott Jr., 20, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of grand larceny auto in connection to a stolen vehicle from June 27.

Tony Dorsey, 40, of Hattiesburg, was also arrested and charged with one count of receiving stolen property in connection to the incident.

Both individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.