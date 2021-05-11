Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing larceny investigation.

Norman Harris, 59, of Moselle, is wanted for questioning in the incident that occurred on May 9, 2021, in the 300 block of East 2nd Street.

The vehicle that was stolen, a red 1986 Dodge Colt, was towed from the location by a red Nissan Frontier, which is pictured below.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.