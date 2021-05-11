For the third year in a row, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association will feature a nationally recognized keynote speaker at its annual meeting. Downtown revitalization expert Jeff Siegler with ‘Revitalize or Die’ will share the importance of civic pride and entrepreneurship for economic vitality of downtowns. The annual meeting is set for Wednesday, May 12, at the Historic Train Depot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online, and the public is invited to attend this in-person event.

Jeff Siegler is a civic pride consultant, the founder of Revitalize, or Die. and a founding partner of Proud Places. He has assisted hundreds of communities in their fight against apathy. As an outspoken advocate on the power of place, Siegler helps struggling communities become hometowns people can be proud of again.

Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle says the association is committed to bringing national perspective and motivational speakers to its annual meetings. With the business disruption effects of COVID-19, the next year of recovery and revitalization will be critical for Hattiesburg’s Main Street program.

“Last year was a curveball for all of us, and we are determined to grow through this adversity together. Setting our sights on collaboration and building a stronger downtown Hattiesburg is more important than ever. Jeff Siegler’s message has resonated with downtowns throughout the U.S., and we are eager to listen to his advice and industry expertise as we set out on an economic recovery course together,” Saffle said.

Shawn Lowrey, a law partner with Lowery & Fortner, P.A., is serving as the 2021 President of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. With the economy continuing to reopen after a year of capacity and operating limitations from COVID-19, Lowrey believes 2021 an important year of goal-setting and strategic growth for downtown.

“After a year of challenges from the pandemic, we are pleased to offer an in-person annual meeting to our community,” Lowrey said. “Hattiesburg was on the brink of tremendous growth in 2020. It is vital that we capitalize on this important chapter in our city’s downtown revitalization efforts and regain our momentum. Having Jeff Siegler as our keynote speaker will certainly set us on a path for success. We look forward to reaching new milestones while working alongside all of our public and private sector partners,” Lowrey said.

During the 2021 annual meeting, Downtown Hattiesburg will also share the 2020 economic impact of the downtown area and present its local Main Street awards. Tickets are $25 for association members and $30 for non-members. Lunch is included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available for purchase on Downtown Hattiesburg’s Facebook page and on Eventbrite. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged. For organizations wishing to purchase full tables or to request an invoice, please email Andrea Saffle at andrea@downtownhattiesburg.com.