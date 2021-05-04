During May 9 – May 15, the City of Hattiesburg will join other cities around the nation in observance of National Police Week to pay tribute to officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the tireless efforts of those who continue to keep our community safe.

“Each year, we take this week to actively say thank you to so many who continue to protect and serve our community while remembering those who have died in the line of duty,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Our officers play a critical role in safeguarding our community, and I’m grateful for the sacrifices they make and those of their families. I encourage all of Hattiesburg to find time during this week to reach out and say thank you or to share kind words with those who take on so much.”

National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. The week was established to pay special recognition to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Our department knows loss, and we’re grateful to live in a city that continues to support us when we need it most,” said Chief Peggy Sealy. “We’re thankful for the opportunity this week brings to remember those we’ve lost and to share their stories with our community.”

The City of Hattiesburg will spend the week honoring the following fallen officers:

Patrolman Liquori Terja Tate (2015)

Patrolman Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015)

Sergeant Jacquelyn Kay "Jackie" Sherrill (1984)

Sergeant David Hue Anthony, Sr. (1973)

Patrolman Jessie James Everett (1952)

Patrolman M. W. Vinson, Jr. (1952)

The City of Hattiesburg will also recognize Police Week through the following events:

• Sunday, May 9 // Day of Remembrance

On the sixth anniversary of the line of duty deaths of Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate – all flags on city properties were lowered to half-staff in honor of Deen, Tate and the four additional Hattiesburg Police officers slain in the line of duty.

• Monday, May 10 // Mayor Issues Proclamation

On Monday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. on the steps of the Hattiesburg Police Department (300 Klondyke Street), Mayor Barker made remarks and issued a proclamation in honor of police week.

• Thursday, May 13 // Paint the City Blue

On Thursday, May 13, residents across the city are encouraged to wear blue or place a blue ribbon on their homes in honor of all who have died in the line of duty and to remember those who continue to serve and protect.

• Friday, May 14 // Blood Drive at Train Depot Parking Lot

On Friday, May 14, from Noon until 4 p.m., Vitalant Blood Services will have their donation bus set up in the Train Depot parking lot for all who would like to donate blood. Donating blood is the easiest way to give back to the community and can be a part of a critical lifesaving measure.