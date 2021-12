On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a robbery at 4599 Hardy Street, Citizens National Bank, just after noon.

A male wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries during the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.