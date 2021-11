Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Yussef William Ross Cornett, aka, Glen, 14, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, November 28, 2021, around 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Highway 49, at Sonic Drive-In. He was last seen wearing shorts, a hoodie and sandals.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.