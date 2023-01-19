Hattiesburg police have charged two individuals in connection to a recent residential burglary.

The burglary occurred on January 15 in the 900 block of Beverly Hills Road, in the overnight hours, when individuals listed below entered a residence and stole items.

Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg Police on Monday, January 23, and was charged with one count of residential burglary. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Margaret Foster, 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on January 16 and charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail. Foster has since bonded out on the residential burglary charge.

Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.