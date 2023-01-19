On Thursday, Jan. 19, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged an individual attempting to steal catalytic converters.

Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, after he was attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a truck in the 5100 block of U.S. Highway 42. The suspect attempted to run into a wooded area, and was taken into custody shortly after.

When Taylor ran from the vehicle he was attempting to cut the converter off, he left his tools, backpack and wallet.

Taylor was charged with one felony count of malicious mischief, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.