On Friday, May 20, 2022, a joint law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in a Drug Trafficking Organization operating from California to Mississippi.

Two individuals, Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60, both of California, have been arrested on federal narcotics charges, and booked in a jurisdiction that houses federal inmates.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, members of the DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops and Star Team, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest County K-9, and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested the two individuals at a hotel in the 6500 block of Highway 49 after serving a search warrant.

The joint operation resulted in the arrests of Covarrubias and Medrano, as well as the seizure of forty-five pounds of methamphetamine.