On Monday, May 16, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in connection to a recent shooting in the Hub City.

Davonte Harris, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 9 p.m. by Hattiesburg Police. Harris was wanted in connection to the May 4, 2022 shooting that occurred near the intersection of Katie Ave. and Charles Street.

He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident was isolated, and stemmed from an argument between the two individuals.

Harris has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.