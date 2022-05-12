On Monday, May 16, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in connection to multiple burglaries that occurred over the weekend.

Zachary James Thames, 28, was taken into custody early Monday morning and charged with three counts of commercial burglary and one count of auto burglary, in connection to incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Those incidents include commercial burglaries that occurred at the following locations:

Commercial burglary - 5266 Old Highway 11- Fox’s Pizza

Commercial burglary - 5266 Old Highway 11- Miracle Nails

Commercial burglary - 5040 Hardy Street- Yamato Japan

Auto burglary- 6300 block of U.S. 98

Thames has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.