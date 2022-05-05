A joint law enforcement operation in the Hub City led to the arrest of one individual on felony drug and weapon charges.

On Thursday, May 05, 2022, just after 7 a.m. members of the DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops and Star Team, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, MBN, and Forrest County K-9, and the Mississippi Attorney General Office arrested an individual in the 600 block of Phoenix Circle after serving a search warrant.

Agents seized 62 grams of crack cocaine (cookies), one sawed off shotgun, a handgun, a 2015 Buick Lacrosse, one 2020 Icebear ATV scooter, $5,122 in US Currency.

Earnest Sims aka Rat, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) while in possession of a handgun, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.