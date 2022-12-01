Following a number of recent shootings in and near downtown Hattiesburg – including four on Mable Street in the last six months and one on West 5th Street that left two people dead – several residents showed up to Monday’s Hattiesburg City Council meeting to express their displeasure with those actions.

One of the first residents to speak during that meeting’s Citizens’ Forum was Raylawni Branch, who lives near the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on North Main Street in downtown. Branch urged cooperation between the Hattiesburg Police Department and city administration to get a handle on the violence before it further affects the area and its residents.

“(If not), it’s going to destroy downtown,” said Branch, who was one of the first two Black students to integrate The University of Southern Mississippi. “Front Street is developing, Pine Street is developing, but it’ll all come to a screeching halt if we don’t get a handle on the shootings.”

Branch was followed by resident Eric Boney, who said bullets from one of the recent shootings came into his home, narrowly missing him and his wife. Boney expressed the needs for community policing and effectively using the city’s resources to help create a solution to the problem.

“Just this past week, I’m in the den, (my wife) is in the living room, just going in to plug up the Christmas tree, and all of a sudden we hear shots, and I’m yelling ‘get down’” Boney said. “The place where two bullets came, (my wife) just passed it. This is real, and it always has been; I feel like the ward that I live in is the most dangerous ward, and something has got to be done about that.

“We have to be smart about how we use our policing, and we have to get back to some patrols. I see the police coming down the main street, but we’ve got to start going down the side streets – Mable, Columbia, 5th – not going quickly, but riding slow, making sure that our (residents) are safe.”

Boney, who is a military veteran, said if it comes down to it, he is prepared to take matters into his own hands to protect his family.

“I’m a veteran; I’m a soldier – I know how to shoot,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do that, but if I have to protect my family, that’s what I’ll do.

“Now, when that happens – because I don’t feel protected – (police) are going to come get me, but what about the criminals? Everybody knows that nothing is done, and nobody talks.”

However, statistics provided by the Hattiesburg Police Department during an October news conference show a reduction in violent crime for the second and third quarters of this year, with a decrease of 6 percent in Part I crimes. That includes instances such as aggravated assault, rape, murder and robbery.

In total, that represents a 41 percent drop year-to-date on violent felonies from 2021 to 2022. In addition, the department has seen an 83 percent drop in homicides over that time last year, along with a 38 percent reduction in aggravated assaults.

Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims said from January through September of 2021, there were six homicides in Hattiesburg. From January through September of this year, that number dropped to one.

Those numbers indicate an 83 percent drop, year-to-date, in homicides from 2021 to 2022. When considering aggravated assaults, that number dropped from 70 during the period from January through September of 2021, to 43 from January through September of 2022.

Of the four shootings on Mable Street, three resulted in arrests. Several arrests also have been made in the West 5th Street homicides.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado pointed out the fact that other cities around the nation have implemented alternative policing methods in addition to traditional methods, including training and resources. For example, cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina have engaged in Violence Intervention Programs to help combat such incidents.

“I know there was a press conference recently saying that statistically, crime is down, but for the people in this room today representing Ward 2 and various other parts of the city, crime is not down for us,” Delgado said. “Crime is terrible and it’s rampant; because we have these shootings, we are losing lives, and we have families living in homes where they have no sense of security.

“(In these intervention programs), you have cities that are investing in community organizations such as churches and nonprofits that have as their purpose reducing crime rates in those communities, and reducing gun violence. In the city of Charlotte and The United Way have offered grants to organizations working on violence prevention.”

Mayor Toby Barker asked Delgado if she is advocating for measures such as additional police patrols, crime cameras such as Project NOLA and roadblocks in high-crime areas in the city. Delgado said she is in favor of those initiatives, as long as they are done in a reasonable manner and adhere to individuals’ civil rights, except for crime cameras – which she said are shown to solve crimes but not prevent them.

“So you’re not advocating for more Project NOLA cameras that can read license plates, detect gunshots … even though they can (catch individuals while) discharging gunshots,” Barker told Delgado. “Are you advocating for any means necessary on cracking down on absentee landlords, including eminent domain if need be?”