On January 26, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Hattiesburg police, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office executed three search warrants in the Hub City.

The locations are the following:

Candy Shop & Kratom at 3814 West 4th Street

Candy Shop & Kratom at 6068 U.S. 98

Candy Shop & Kratom at 5910 Highway 49

The warrants were in connection to synthetic cannabinoids (oils and edibles) that were having additional substances added to them, which have led to serious health issues for consumers.

In addition to the Hub City warrants, Drug Enforcement Administration agents also served three additional warrants on the Mississippi coast, as well as two in North Carolina.