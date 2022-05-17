A Petal native is facing the possibility of 40 years to life in prison for sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

Shane Coats, 32, was taken into custody by officers of the Petal Police Department on the morning of May 17, and was transported to the Forrest County Correctional Facility that afternoon. The details and circumstances of his arrest are not being divulged at this time.

Coats’ initial appearance will be held May 18 at Petal Municipal Court; a time for the appearance has not yet been set.

“Obviously (the crime happened in Petal), because we are the arresting agency on those charges,” said Lieutenant Sammy Ray of the Petal Police Department. “At one time, (Coats) did reside in Petal, but his address is now (not exactly known).”

According to Mississippi Code 97-3-95, a person is guilty of sexual battery if he or she engages in sexual penetration with: another person without his or her consent; a mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless person; a child at least 14 years of age, if the person is 36 or more months older than the child; or a child under the age of 14, if the person is 24 or more months older than the child.

Earlier this month, a “Victims of Shane Coats” Facebook page was created, on which dozens of individuals have commented about Coats’ alleged crimes against men, women and children. Those allegations include child abuse, rape, theft and public masturbation.

His mother, Hope Coats, also has come forward on the page to confirm several of those allegations, along with several others of which she is aware.

“This page is to let victims of Shane Coats be able to tell their story freely and anonymously,” one of the page’s posts states. “Not only is it a place for them to speak up but we are also trying to get justice for everyone who was a victim as well.

“Justice will be served come hell or high waters (sic). He needs to be locked away not only for what he did to these men and women but also what he did to his daughter. He has victims all over and I’m sure there are a lot more.”

Based on that Facebook page, police are further investigating Coats’ alleged activities.

“We are aware of a ‘Victims of Shane Coats’ Facebook page, that has since came up in the last couple of days,” Ray said. “Of course, we are obligated to look into those incidents and anybody that comes forward with any information regarding Shane Coats.”

Prior to Coats’ arrest, Investigator Jason Pharez from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made public posts asking for victims of Coats to come forward with any information available.

“We are working with multiple agencies, along with Jackson County, on this,” Ray said.