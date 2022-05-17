As part of National Police Week – which this year runs from May 15-21 and honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty – members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, along with Mayor Toby Barker, held a May 17 news conference to discuss crime statistics throughout the community.

The conference, which was held at the HPD facility on Klondyke Street, covered stats from the first four months of 2020, with a reduction in violent crime compared to the same time last year. That includes aggravated assault, homicides, armed robberies and rape.

“As we reflect on Police Week, we also want to highlight our continued commitment to transparency and community policing, which works best when the public has accurate information and act,” HPD Chief Peggy Sealy said. “This includes a 43 percent reduction in aggravated assaults.

“At the same time, there are also challenges that we need the public’s help with, mainly when it comes to auto burglaries and auto thefts. But as we begin Police Week, we want to thank the community for the continued support, and we hope the information we give today can give the public even more ways to help support our officers and make Hattiesburg as safe as it can be.”

Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims said from January to April of last year, Hattiesburg saw 43 Part I crimes, meaning instances such as aggravated assault, rape, murder and robbery. So far this year, that number is down to 23.

“Even though one violent crime is one too many, we believe it’s important to share these numbers with you,” Sims said. “These decreases are the result of work put in by the men and women of the Hattiesburg Police Department, who are working hard to prevent violent crimes from occurring in our city.

“These decreases also happen when the community works with the police to share information to solve small problems before they become big problems. A reduction in violent crimes is good news, but there is more to do. We must continue to work to stop the senseless, random shootings in our neighborhoods.”

Sims said fortunately, in most of those shooting cases, no injuries were reported. However, that could change if the shootings continue to occur.

“We’re asking the public to join us in our efforts to make our neighborhoods safe,” Sims said. “The public can help by being willing to report what they know – if you see something, say something.

“You can remain anonymous reporting crimes; we don’t want your name, only the information. You can give information by calling Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.”

Major Tony Fontaine discussed auto burglary and grand larceny auto crimes. In the first four months of 2022, Hattiesburg saw an increase of 46 percent in auto burglaries since last year, for a total of 164 of those crimes.

The city has seen an increase of 31 percent in stolen vehicles, with a total of 46 so far this year.

“These are crimes of opportunity, and they are preventable,” Fontaine said. “Close to 90 percent of auto burglary stats are from unlocked vehicles, with items in plain view.

“When you leave a laptop, weapon or purse or backpack in the plain sight of someone walking by, it is an open invitation for criminals to break in. When doors are left unlocked, criminals can be in and out of your vehicle in a matter of seconds.”

Sealy also discussed community relations events being held throughout the week, including Popsicles in the Park. That event will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at Jaycee Park on Hutchinson Avenue, and will offer popsicle, kickball obstacle course, and interactive officer experiences.

“There will be of course, popsicles, but also games and good times for the kids and residents to come and interact with our police officers,” Sealy said.

In addition, on May 20, residents are encouraged to wear blue in support of all law enforcement.