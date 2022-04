On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Hattiesburg police arrested an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

Jared Andrus, 30, of Lamar County, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to a recent incident.

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing into other commercial burglaries. Additional information will be released when additional charges are added.

Andrus was booked in the Forrest County Jail.